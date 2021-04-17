Sara Ali Khan is off to Maldives again with Amrita Singh for mother & daughter time amid Janta Curfew; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were snapped at the airport on Saturday afternoon as they headed to the Maldives. The Atrangi Re actress recently returned from Kashmir with Ibrahim Ali Khan and her mom.

It seems like Sara Ali Khan is on a roll to satisfy her wanderlust as she once again jetted off to the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh on Saturday afternoon. The Atrangi Re star was snapped at the airport as she made her way out of the city amid Janta Curfew. Just this week, Sara returned from her Kashmir vacay with brother and mom Amrita Singh. Back in January, Sara had travelled to the Maldives with Ibrahim and Amrita and now, she is again off to the tropical paradise with her mom.

As Sara arrived at the airport, she was snapped by the paparazzi. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a white tank top with a pair of ripped denim shorts. With it, she added an oversized white shirt to keep it cool. Not just this, the gorgeous star was seen flaunting quirky bracelets on her wrists and she also opted for a floral mask instead of a plain one. Sara seemed charged up to head out of the city as she indulged in friendly banter with the paparazzi.

On the other hand, Sara's mom, Amrita Singh also was seen joining her daughter for another trip. She is seen clad in a long striped kurta with white leggings and flats. Amrita Singh was also seen sporting a mask and a cool pair of sunglasses with an LV bag.

Meanwhile, back in January when Sara headed to the Maldives, her photos left fans in awe. From enjoying at the beach to relishing floating breakfast, Sara kept sharing glimpses from the trip on her social media handle. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release on August 6, 2021.

