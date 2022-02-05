Sara Ali Khan nails the nerdy look with classy glasses as she steps out post workout session; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who never misses a chance to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city. The Pataudi princess, who made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018, might be just 5 movies old, but the actress has clearly carved a niche for herself in the industry. Not just her acting prowess and stunning looks, but Sara’s fashion statements are also a thing among the fans. And the diva also makes it a point to live up to their expectations.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara once again made the headlines as she was papped post a workout session. In the pics, Sara was nailing the casual look as she wore a black without sleeves top which she had paired with monochromatic shorts and sleepers. Interestingly, Sara was sporting a nerdy look with her classy glasses and was absolutely nailing it. The Love Aaj Kal actress had kept her tresses open as she made her way towards her car. This isn’t all. Sara had also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled directorial with Vicky Kaushal. The movie has been shot in the locales of Madhya Pradesh and is set to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. Announcing the wrap, Sara wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you”.

Also Read: Icy Breeze, Time to freeze in Kashmir featuring flawless Sara Ali Khan and handsome Ibrahim; See PICS