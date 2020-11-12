Sara Ali Khan oozes festive vibes ahead of Diwali in white suit and silver earrings as she heads out; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan stepped out in the city for dubbing. The gorgeous star seemed to be opting for a simple yet elegant festive look ahead of Diwali for her casual outing.

Actress Sara Ali Khan seems to have been caught by the festive season bug already as she has been stepping out in the city since yesterday in gorgeous ethnic looks that will leave you inspired for Diwali. The gorgeous star has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming project and amid this, Sara also was spotted at Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai's office a day back. Now, on Thursday, Sara was seen heading out for dubbing at a studio and once again, her pretty look in ethnic left us feeling the festive vibes.

On Thursday afternoon, Sara was snapped by the paparazzi at a dubbing studio. In the photos, the gorgeous star is seen getting off her car and posing for the paparazzi. In the photos, she is seen clad in a white churidaar with a lucknavi work kurta and a beautiful white dupatta with silver gota patti pattern over it. With it, she is seen sporting silver earrings and her hair was left open. She also is seen sporting a white coloured mask that went perfectly with her simple and elegant OOTD.

The gorgeous star posed for the paparazzi and smiled at them from a distance. Post this, she headed inside. The gorgeous star surely gave us major fashion inspiration for Diwali with her elegant white churidaar kurta.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, the gorgeous star is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film. Apart from this, Sara also has Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. The film also stars Dhanush and . Reportedly, Sara will be seen in a double role in the film. The shooting of the film began earlier this year. But, it came to a halt due to COVID 19 lockdown. Post unlock, the shoot began again. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is tentatively slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

