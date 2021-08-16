Sara Ali Khan opts for sporty look as she heads to Maddock office straight after workout; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood who never skip their workout sessions. Be it rainfall or sunshine, Sara makes it a point to head to sweat it out. Speaking of this, on Monday, Sara was snapped in a sporty look after her Pilates session. However, Sara's morning didn't just end with her Pilates session, she then headed to Maddock Films office for a meeting and was caught in the frame there too.

In the photos, at first, Sara was seen walking out of her Pilates class. She is seen clad in a white jacket with tee and black and white shorts. With it, Sara teamed up a white hairband, a black and white sling bag and sneakers. As she stepped out of Pilates, she waved to paparazzi from a distance. Later, she is seen making her way to the Maddock Films office in the same sporty look. She was seen keeping her mask up amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Sara acknowledged the paps again with Namaste from a distance.

On Monday, Sara began her day by posting a heartwarming wish for her dad on his birthday. The Simmba actress also gave us a glimpse of her birthday celebration with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Saif with the wish. The photo of Jeh staring at Sara is now going viral on social media.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re. The film also stars and Dhanush in the lead with Sara. Reportedly, she will be seen playing a double role in the film. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re is produced by him and Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara also reportedly has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronni Screwvala.

