Sara Ali Khan is a queen of ethnic kurta sets, stuns in pink one this time post Pilates session; See PICS

Actress Sara Ali Khan is a style icon for Gen-Z as her looks tend to resonate with the youth. The Simmba star manages to nail both ethnic as well as western-style outfits and fans love to take inspiration from her looks. Often, Sara dons breezy kurta sets with matching accessories that appeal to the youth. Many love to follow her for style tips. Speaking of this, on Thursday, the Simmba actress served up yet another ethnic look in pink for her fans.

As Sara walked out of her Pilates class on Thursday, the paparazzi captured her in the frame. The gorgeous star seemed to be in a cheerful mood as she waved and posed for the paps before leaving the premises. What caught everyone's attention was her fresh and pretty ethnic look. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a baby pink kurta set with a matching dupatta. She added matching bangles and a mask with her ethnic wear. Sara rounded off her look with Punjabi Juttis.

Take a look:

Recently, when Sara stepped out with Vicky Kaushal in the city, she nailed yet another Kurta set look and managed to leave fans in awe. The Simmba star manages to serve up style inspiration every time she steps out of the house.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is reportedly going to premiere on Netflix. Atrangi Re will star Sara in a double role. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara reportedly is doing a film with Vicky Kaushal. The film is yet to be announced.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan wins hearts as she accepts samosa vadapav from a fan; Fans call her humble & sweet