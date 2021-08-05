Sara Ali Khan reacts to paps’ question about nose injury as she steps out in the city

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the current lot of Bollywood newbies. She stunned the audience with her unbelievable and likable performance in her debut movie, Kedarnath. With her second film, Simmba, she proved that she had a range to offer and that she is here to stay. Only a few films old, the actress has carved out her own space in the industry and among her contemporaries. Apart from her acting chops, Sara has been killing at the fashion game. Her looks have always been fresh, making her a favourite among young fans.

On Thursday, Sara was snapped in the city and had arrived in a white chikankari salwar suit – which became her signature style within her first few weeks of joining showbiz. She kept her hair open and matched her traditional outfit with a pair of traditional white juttis, and a white face mask. As the paparazzi interacted and clicked her, the Love Aaj Kal actress happily obliged them with photos. She folded her hands in a namaste, as she responded to a question about her nose injury.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, one can hear a cameraman asking her, “Nose pe kaise lag gaya ma’am?” (How did you hurt your nose, ma’am?). To this, the Kedarnath actress replied wittily replied, “Bahut zor se lag gaya” (Very hard).

Watch the video here

Take a look at Sara’s latest photos

Earlier, Sara took to her Instagram space to post a video revealing her injury. The video, which went viral in no time, featured the actress with an injured nose, sportingly saying a knock knock joke, that left netizens in splits. Her funny caption read, “Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak kata di maine.” On the work front, Sara will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re, which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. She is also reportedly a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan on Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh's divorce: To separate was the best decision to make at the time