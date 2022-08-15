Sara Ali Khan returns to Mumbai after enjoying her New York vacation; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. In addition to this, she is a travel junkie too. As she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, the actress also gives glimpses of her vacation pictures and videos on it and gives major travel goals to her followers. Recently, she went to New York on a vacation to celebrate her 27th birthday. And, just a while ago, she returned to Mumbai.

Sara was spotted at the airport. She donned comfy clothes and wore a pink crop top with white pants. She completed her look with a white crop jacket and pink shoes. She also acknowledged her fans too who were present at the airport. She clicked selfies with them as well. To note, the Simmba actress has filled social media with drool-worthy photos from her New York vacation.

See Sara Ali Khan's photos here:

On her birthday, Sara penned a sweet note to herself. Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Kedarnath actress shared a photo of herself inside a gym. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul".

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan pens a note to herself on her birthday: Always love yourself and when you forget...