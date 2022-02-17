Sara Ali Khan rocks classic white shirt-blue denim look, Arjun Kapoor is full of swag as he gets papped; PICS

Whenever our stars step out in the city, the paparazzi spot them and click them in the frame. Speaking of this, Thursday seemed to be a busy day for the paps as both Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were seen making their way into the city for their work separately. While Sara was snapped at her rehearsals, Arjun was seen making his way into the city. Having kicked off her day early with a Pilates session, Sara seemed to be in a cheery mood as she headed out.

In the photos, Sara is seen slaying in a classic attire combination. The Atrangi Re star opted for a cool white shirt with blue denim jeans. With it, Sara left her hair open and was seen without makeup. She accessorised the look with a cool black and white sling bag. As she got out of the car, Sara posed for the paps from a distance and smiled at them. The actress seemed to be in a good mood as she joked with the paps as well before heading inside for her rehearsals.

Have a look:

On the other hand, Arjun was spotted as he headed out in the city. In the photos, Arjun is seen flaunting his cool and casual look. The Kuttey actor is seen clad in a blue printed tee with black jeans and shoes. Arjun added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete his look for the day. The actor greeted the paps from a distance as he posed for them.

Have a look:

Recently, Arjun wrapped up Kuttey's filming and changed his look by shaving off his moustache. Now, the actor will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Laxman Utekar's untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. The duo shot for the film in Indore.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan shares expertise on weight loss and skincare routine in quirky way; Check it out