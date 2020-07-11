  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan’s weekend plan includes chilling with Taimur, Kareena, Saif as she gets papped at his house;PICS

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 and Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re
Sara Ali Khan’s weekend plan includes chilling with Taimur, Kareena, Saif as she gets papped at his house;PICS Sara Ali Khan’s weekend plan includes chilling with Taimur, Kareena, Saif as she gets papped at his house;PICS
Looks like Sara Ali Khan’s weekend is jam-packed as after going cycling with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Friday evening, Sara Ali Khan’s Saturday night plan included chilling with daddy Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan as the Kedarnath actress was papped outside Saif’s residence in Mumbai. We all know Sara’s love for ethnic and today, Sara was papped wearing white ethnic attire and obviously, she decided to match her mask to her white dress. Soon after stepping out of the car, Sara Ali Khan headed straight into the house. Later, Soha Ali Khan, too, was snapped outside Saif’s house.

Well, we wish Sara shares sneak-peek of her Saturday night dinner scenes with Bebo, Saif and Tim on social media. That said, a few days back, Sara was also snapped at Aanand L.Rai’s office for a meeting as the actress’ next film is with the director titled Atrangi Re and prior to the lockdown, Sara was shooting for the film in Varanasi and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled and now that shootings have resumed, we are hoping that soon, Sara, too will start shooting for her projects. Besides Atrangi Re, Sara will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan, and as per reports, Coolie No.1 will witness a theatrical release on New Years.

Recently, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Sara Ali Khan penned a heartwarming note for her Kedarnath co-actor, and Saif, who shared screen space with Sushant in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, got talking about the late actor as he said that when Sara worked with Sushant, she always described him as being a really remarkable person. “And I thought if this guy really understands Sartre, the way he says, and he is as intelligent as she’s making him out to be, then he’s obviously more intelligent than I am,” shared Saif.

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Strange she’s oscillates between shorts and tank tops in Indian public streets and some white kurtas periodically. Showering us all wirh her facade of Desi ness with her fake namaste.

