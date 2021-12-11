Sara Ali Khan says namaste to paps, Akshay Kumar poses at the private airport post Atrangi Re promotions; PICS

Over the past few days, promotions for Atrangi Re are in full swing with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan travelling to different cities. Recently, Sara and Akshay were in New Delhi with director Aanand L Rai for the promotions of Atrangi Re. Starring Akshay, Sara and Dhanush in the lead, the film is all set to release this month. Amid all the buzz, Sara and Akshay along with director Aanand L Rai returned to Mumbai on Saturday morning.

The trio was snapped by the paparazzi at the private airport in Mumbai. Akshay, Sara and Aanand L Rai walked out of the private airport after winding up promotions in New Delhi. In the photos, Akshay is seen clad in a white jacket with pants and tee. He also is seen sporting cool pair of aviators. On the other hand, Sara is seen clad in a blue co-ord set and a shawl. The star also was seen sporting spectacles as she walked to her car. She wished paps 'Namaste' and then headed home.

Take a look:

While Sara was in New Delhi, she visited Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah and enjoyed qawwali there. Not just this, she also visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. The actress has been sharing photos and videos from the promotional tour and her recent reel of Chaka Chak with her team went viral on social media.

Talking about Atrangi Re, the film stars Sara as Rinku and Dhanush as Vishu. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman and so far, all songs have been loved. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on December 24, 2021, on Disney+Hotstar.

