Sara Ali Khan serves us ethnic wear inspiration in a pink sharara for Atrangi Re promotion; PHOTOS

We're just a few days away from witnessing the magic of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in one frame in Atrangi Re and the promotions are on in full swing. Amid this, Sara was spotted in the city on Thursday morning in the city in a gorgeous look. The actress has been busy with the promotional events in the city and her style during the same is quite inspiring. Keeping in sync with her character Rinku's style, Sara was spotted in ethnic wear.

The actress stepped out of her car and the paps clicked her in the frame. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a gorgeous ethnic outfit. She is seen sporting an electric pink kurta with sharara and a dupatta. She left her hair loose with soft curls in them and Sara's make up was on point. To complete her look, Sara accessorised it with a huge ring and earrings. As she stopped and posed for the paps, Sara greeted them with namaste. She waved to paps as she left for promotions.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, this week, Sara was snapped with director Aanand L Rai and Akshay on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. As per IANS, Akshay praised Sara's acting in Atrangi Re. He said, "Let me tell you, I have watched 'Atrangi Re'. She has done such a fantastic job in the film. I was taken aback. The whole film belongs to her, then to Dhanush and then to me. She has performed so brilliantly."

Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan on working with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s rom com: He’s one of the most effortless actors