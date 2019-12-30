Sara Ali Khan shows off her incredibly toned figure in pink and black gym wear; View Pics

Sara Ali Khan, who is gearing up for upcoming movies Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1, was spotted today outside an eatery. She flaunted her incredibly toned figure in gym wear.

Sara Ali Khan, who is one of the fittest actresses in b-town, can give the majority of us run for their money when it comes to fitness. The actress was spotted today outside an eatery in a black crop top and pink shorts which flaunted her incredibly toned figure. For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor was too spotted outside the same restaurant. Check out the photos right below.

Speaking of the actress, after entering the Bollywood with a bang with Kedarnath and Simmba, she will see in entertainers such as Coolie No. 1 and Aaj Kal. For the unversed, she is sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal. The movie is the sequel to and starrer Love Aaj Kal, which released in 2009. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is all set to release on Valentine 2020 that is February 14. In Coolie No.1 she will be seen opposite and it is the remake of Govinda starrer.

The actress was in the news recently when she took to her Instagram to summarise her love for her mother, Amrita Singh. In the post, she called her anchor, inspiration, and magician who takes away all tension. She added how her fears and sadness don't last when her mother with her. The part of her poem reads, "Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs and affection And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention."

Credits :Viral Bhayani

