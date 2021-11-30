Sara Ali Khan is a sight for sore eyes in a desi look after her Tuesday workout session; PHOTOS

Known for serving up desi looks at the drop of a hat, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most adored style queens in Bollywood. The Gen-Z star never fails to impress her fans with her ethnic looks and leaves an impact, each time she steps out. On Tuesday, after her gym session, Sara opted to go desi once again and well, it made heads turn. The Atrangi Re star has kicked off promotions of her next film and her style game is bang on!

The gorgeous star looked fresh and energised for the day as she stepped out after her Pilates workout on Tuesday morning. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a printed white kurta with sharara. She teamed it up with a matching dupatta and left her hair open. Not just this, Sara was seen sporting a white customised mask and maintained her distance from paps amid the pandemic. The Atrangi Re actress smiled and posed for them before leaving for home.

Take a look:

On Monday, Sara launched the first song from Atrangi Re at a college in Mumbai and was spotted spending time with the college students. The star also danced and cut a cake at the event while promoting Atrangi Re. The film's trailer was recently released and it features Sara as Rinku along with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The film is backed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar. The script is penned by Himanshu Sharma and the music is composed by AR Rahman. Atrangi Re is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

