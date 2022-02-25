Sara Ali Khan takes on the weekend in style as she gets papped outside gym; PICS

Sara Ali Khan has been synonymous to dedication and hard work. The Pataudi princess has left everyone amazed with her weight loss journey and continues to inspire millions of her fans. In fact, Sara is often seen dishing out major fitness goals to her fans with her dedication and consistency for workout. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Love Aaj Kal actress once again made headlines as she was papped at the gym day. Interestingly, Sara’s gym look has also grabbed a lot of attention.

In the pics, the actress was seen donning a colourful outfit as she got papped outside the gym. Sara had opted for a colourful top which she had paired with light green coloured shorts. She had kept her tresses open and was also seen holding a mug as she made her way inside the gym. Later, Sara once again went on to make heads turn as she was papped in an all white suit as she walked out of the gym. The actress was seen wearing a white chudidaar suit with matching dupatta and completed her look with silver bangles and Punjabi jutti.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled directorial with Vicky Kaushal. The team had recently wrapped the film and Sara made the announcement for the same on social media. She expressed her gratitude towards Laxman for his guidance and support during her journey for the show. “Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better,” she added.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan in a black netted top will make you fall in love with her; PICS