Sara Ali Khan tows her own bag at Mumbai airport; Ananya Panday slays in black at Manish Malhotra's home; PICS

Thursday evening has been quite busy in Btown as several big celebs were spotted heading out in the city. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan, who was holidaying in Kashmir over the past few days, was seen making her way back to Mumbai. She was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she returned after a long and relaxing Kashmir vacay. On the other hand, Ananya Panday headed out with mum Bhavana Pandey to Manish Malhotra house.

In the photos coming in from the airport, Sara returned to Mumbai from Kashmir and was seen towing her own luggage bag at the terminal. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a black velvet tracksuit with sneakers. She teamed it up with a black cap and a white customised mask. As she walked towards her car, Sara smiled and posed from a distance for the paps. The Simmba star looked fresh as she walked towards her car.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Ananya was seen making her way to Manish's house on Thursday evening with her mother. In the photos, Ananya is seen clad in an all-black look for the evening. With her black look, Ananya opted to keep her makeup glamourous for the evening and her hair was left open with soft curls in them. The Khaali Peeli actress posed with mum Bhavana for photos. Bhavana was seen clad in a white striped dress with a pair of heels for the evening.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Ananya and Sara have projects in the pipeline. Ananya will be seen next in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and in Shakun Batra's untitled film with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush.

