Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal bid goodbye to each other, return to Mumbai post shoot wrap; PICS

Over the past few weeks, photos and videos of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan shooting in Indore for their rom-com had been surfacing on social media. On Thursday morning, both Sara and Vicky returned to the city after wrapping up shooting of their film in Indore. Before leaving for home, both the co-stars hugged each other and bid a warm goodbye. The paparazzi caught the duo in the frame and they both appeared to be in a good mood.

In the photos, Vicky is seen walking alongside Sara as they came out of the airport. Sara is seen clad in a light green tracksuit with a black cap and white sneakers. To round off her look, Sara added a cool pair of glasses and was also seen sporting a black mask. On the other hand, Vicky is seen keeping it cool and casual in a white tee with a dark grey hoodie and light grey track pants. He added a pair of sneakers with cool sunglasses and a cap to accessorise his look. Before leaving for home, they obliged the paps for photos and hugged each other.

Have a look: