Sara Ali Khan works out despite injury; Khushi Kapoor keeps it sporty for Pilates; PHOTOS

It seems to be a 'Workout Wednesday' for Bollywood as several stars were snapped by the paparazzi while heading to their respective gyms. Speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan, who recently shared a video about her nose injury on social media, was also seen making her way out after a pilates session in Mumbai. The Simmba star had left her fans worried recently as she had revealed that she injured her nose in a hilarious manner. However, on Wednesday, despite it, Sara headed to work out. Apart from Sara, Janhvi Kapoor's sister also headed to workout.

The paparazzi caught both star kids in the frame as they headed to workout. At first, Sara was spotted leaving her Pilates class in a stylish avatar. In the photos, Sara is seen clad in a striped white co-ord set with a matching mask. The star could be seen waving to the paps from a distance and interacting with them while walking towards her car. Sara obliged the paparazzi with photos before sitting in her car and leaving for home.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Khushi was snapped while heading to workout. She is seen clad in a white 'Pilates girl' top with matching sweatpants and flats. She teamed it up with a black sling bag. Khushi is also seen waving to the paparazzi from a distance amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and keeping up her pink coloured mask while heading for a workout.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Sara's video of revealing her injury with a funny 'knock knock' joke is going viral on social media. The star captioned it in a funny way as she revealed that she had hurt her nose. She wrote, "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy. Naak kaat di maine." The video left netizens in splits. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara also reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal.

Khushi, on the other hand, is reportedly gearing up for her Bollywood debut.

Also Read|WATCH: Sara Ali Khan says 'naak kaat di maine' as she reveals her injured nose with a 'knock knock' joke