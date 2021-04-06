Sara Ali Khan's bag collection is perfect mix of chic & QUIRKY and it'll make every girl green with envy; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is quite the stylish Gen-Z star and her looks set trends among the youth. However, what always grabs eyeballs are her stylish and offbeat arm candies. Here's a look at some of the gems in Sara's bag collection.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been making waves in the industry since she made her debut back in 2018. However, owing to her star parents and Amrita Singh, Sara was a well-known name even before her debut. Now, as an actress, Sara has been grabbing attention with her on-screen performances as well as her stylish looks. And, the most important element in her entire look is her stylish bag. Sara happens to be the proud owner of one of the quirkiest and chic bags in Bollywood's younger stars and well, owing to the same reason, she always manages to make heads turn.

Sara's bag collection can be called the perfect mix of luxury and quirky and that seems to click with all girls. Over the years, several times, the Atrangi Re star has managed to leave girls envious with the stylish bags that seem to complete her look every time she steps out. Be it adding a pop of colour with a YSL bag or putting her love for chocolates on display with a 'KitKat' bag, Sara's arm candy collection is bound to leave girls envious.

1. Red Dior tiny sling bag

To match her perfect red dress, Sara added an expensive Miss Dior bag and managed to wow everyone with her look. The tiny sling bag is surely one of the luxurious arm candies that the star owns and loves to flaunt.

2. Pink YSL sling bag to go with an all white desi look

The Atrangi Re star sure knows how to add a pop of colour to her complete white look and on one of the occasions, she was snapped at the airport carrying The Saint Laurent baby Lou mini bag. The tiny yet stylish arm candy is priced at a whopping USD 1,036 or Rs. 75,723.

3. The Dusty Pink Burberry medium tote bag

Known to nail ethnic wear, Sara flaunted The Dusty Pink Burberry medium tote bag post a meeting with a director. The gorgeous star matched it with her pink look and well, the price of the bag is bound to leave you perplexed. The gorgeous and chic bag will put you down for 1,249 USD or 94,380 INR.

4. The Unicorn Tears Sipper sling bag

A few weeks back, Sara joined her brother for his birthday bash and it seemed like a perfect occasion to flaunt her quirkiest bag, The Unicorn Tears Sipper sling bag. The cute yet attention-grabbing sling matched the glam outfit that Sara donned. Wondering the price? Well, it reportedly costs USD 22.79 that roughly comes up to 1,667 INR.

5. Bottega Veneta Milano Uluru bag

The chicest and probably a very expensive one, Sara once was snapped carrying the Bottega Veneta Milano Uluru bag with her casual attire of the day. The tangerine bag managed to draw all attention to it and seemed to be quite a stylish piece to own. However, the price of his big baby is bound to blow your mind as it costs approx Rs 6 Lakh.

6. Gucci floral crossbody bag

At Manish Malhotra's bash once, Sara was snapped arriving in quite a mesmerising avatar. The star teamed up a Ted Baker dress with an equally classy and elegant Gucci crossbody bag. The Love Aaj Kal star surely leaves no chance to flaunt her stylish yet unique arm candies!

7. The cutest ‘Kit Kat’ sling bag

The young star once was snapped in the city carrying one of the quirkiest bags she owns, the 'Kit Kat' bag. Well, she teamed it up with a white romper to make it stand out even more. For all chocolate lovers, the bag surely makes for a must-have. As per Vogue India, the sling bag is by Anya Hindmarch, a UK-based label. Well, surely another quirky arm candy in the Atrangi Re star's collection.

8. The sparkly jitterbug bag

A while back, Sara made her way to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's house and it seemed like she had burgers and ice cream on her mind as she was seen carrying an arm candy that reflected just that. Sara amped up her casual look with a sparkly jitterbug sling bag. The glittering bag surely is a must-have if you've got food on your mind most of the time. Wondering the price? Well as per India.com, the bag will cost you around 11,000 INR.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan: 5 Bollywood divas who gave us beachwear goals

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×