Sara Ali Khan's customised bag & mask with her initials for her gym look prove she’s her own 'favourite'; PICS

Among the Gen-Z stars who are fitness lovers, Sara Ali Khan's name shines right at the top. The Atrangi Re star loves to spend time working out at the gym and every time she is in the city, Sara is seen heading to her Pilates class for a session. Keeping up with the same, on Wednesday morning too, Sara was snapped by the paps as she was all set to head to her Pilates class. While Sara always does her gym look right, today, her customised accessories grabbed all the attention.

In the photos, Sara can be seen getting out of the car to head for her daily workout. The Atrangi Re actress seemed to be in a cheerful mood as she smiled at the paps. The first thing that grabbed all the attention in her look was her customised jute bag with her name initials. Sara teamed it up with a black mask that also has 'SAK' initials over them. She is seen clad in a black tank top with jogger shorts and her hair is neatly tied up. Sara waved to the paps from a distance and headed to workout.

Take a look:

Over the past few days, Sara had been sharing photos from a resort in Shillim where she was shooting. Her picture-perfect photos capturing the sunset took over the internet and fans loved every bit of it. On the work front, Sara has been dubbing for her film, Atrangi Re. The film will star Sara with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Besides this, Sara reportedly was a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, now, as per reports, the film has been put on the backburner.

