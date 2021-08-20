Sara Ali Khan's Friday mood post pilates workout will make you feel relatable; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan has kicked off her Friday with a workout session. However, as soon as she was out of her pilates class, her mood seemed to have changed and it seemed she rejoiced about the weekend ahead. The Simmba star was snapped as she came out of her Pilates class and her smile gave away her mood for the weekend. Among the stars who are particular about their fitness, Sara is the one who tops that list as she never skips her workout sessions.

Even on Friday, Sara headed to workout in the afternoon and post her session, she exited with a smile. The paparazzi caught her peppy mood in the frame and well, it left fans in awe. In the photos, Sara is seen in a light blue Pilates girl tee with a pair of shorts. She teamed it up with a pair of sneakers. The actress posed from a distance for the paps and kept waving to them with a smile till she sat in her car and left. Well, Sara's mood ahead of the weekend surely will leave you feeling relatable.

Take a look:

Recently, Sara was in the headlines owing to reports that her film The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal was shelved apparently due to budget issues. However, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the reports were not true and that the shoot of the film is delayed but it is not shelved. The film is to be directed by Aditya Dhar.

Besides this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

