Sara Ali Khan's traditional look or Disha Patani's vibrant dress; Choose your OOTD for weekend lunch; PICS

Often when Btown stars step out, they get caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Speaking of this, on Saturday, two of the gorgeous ladies from Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan and were snapped in the city as they headed out. While both Sara and Disha went out and about separately, their stylish looks for the weekend seemed to be apt for a lunch outing. While Sara went the traditional route, Disha opted for a chic look. Hence, we'd love to know from you about the one you'd love to don for your outing over the weekend.

Sara was snapped post her workout session. The actress was seen walking out with a huge speaker in her hand. As she stepped out, Sara was greeted by the paps. Sara too obliged them with photos. She is seen clad in a white chikankari kurta with matching pajami and dupatta. Sara opted for silver Punjabi juttis with her all-white traditional look for the day. Her white mask went well with her look and as she smiled, she looked lovely in her OOTD. Sara recently returned from the Maldives and her photos are going viral on social media.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Disha was seen stepping out of a clinic on Saturday. The Malang star opted for a chic dress to head out in the city. Disha is seen sporting a pink printed dress with a white pattern over it. With it, she teamed up a black mask as she stepped out. Her hair was left open and she was seen opting for a pair of white sneakers with her chic look. The comfy yet chic OOTD seemed perfect for a casual outing and Disha nailed her look. The star has been in the headlines owing to her film Ek Villain Returns with , John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Take a look:

Now, between Sara and Disha's weekend OOTD, vote below and tell us your pick in the comment section down below.

