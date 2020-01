Shabana Azmi Car Accident: Javed Akhtar, Farhan & Shibani, Zoya, Anil Kapoor and Tabu reach hospital in Mumbai

Shabana Azmi has been shifted to Ambani hospital in Mumbai later in the evening today. Snapped at the hospital were Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Tabu, Anil Kapoor and others.

