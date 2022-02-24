Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Vidya, Rhea Chakraborty glam Ritesh Sidhwani’s party for Farhan, Shibani

Last week, the world witnessed one of the most beautiful unions in which Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot. The wedding ceremony had happened in presence of close friends and family members in Khandala. And, ever since the wedding pictures went out in the public domain, the Internet is going crazy over it. A few days back, Farhan’s sister Zoya had thrown an after wedding party for the newly-weds and on Thursday, Farhan’s close friend and producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a get-together.

For the party, Farhan’s parents Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar arrived in style. They also posed for the cameras. Shibani’s best friend Rhea Chakraborty turned up the heat as she donned an orange outfit. She also smiled at the cameras. Vidya Balan arrived with her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. She was looking like a stunner in a saree. Other guests too glammed up the party at Ritesh Sidhawani’s house. Just a while back, newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted hand-in-hand by the paparazzi outside Ritesh’s house.

Take a look:

On February 21, Farhan and Shibani had made their first appearance as husband and wife. They had twinned in shades of gold and blush pink and looked stunning together. They also had distributed sweets among the paparazzi. Also, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the couple has registered their marriage on February 21, 2022. In addition to it, the couple has been dating for three years and never shied away from expressing their love on social media.

