Shah Rukh Khan & baby boy AbRam Khan make for a perfect father son duo as they step out together

Shah Rukh Khan accompanies baby boy AbRam Khan at the annual day function and sets the shutterbugs on a clicking spree.

and son left the paparazzi running out of their camera batteries as they set them on a clicking spree arriving together at the annual day function being held at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Shah Rukh and AbRam make for a perfect father-son duo as they get clicked holding hands. The event saw many stars like Vidya Balan, Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi, and others mark their attendance. While arrived to cheer up little Aaradhya, Shah Rukh accompanied his baby boy AbRam at the function.

Looks like AbRam too is all set to perform at the annual function as we see him flaunt his red lipstick. Shah Rukh Khan, as usual, stuns as he suits up for his little one's event. The actor is seen shelling out major style inspiration as he dons a black suit with a white shirt underneath. Shah Rukh Khan opts for a black coat with grey pocket square and formal pants for the event. Check out the pictures:

On the other hand, baby boy steals the show with his cuteness. Being one of the cutest star kids in the tinsel town, AbRam sets the shutterbugs clicking whenever he gets spotted in the city. The 6-year-old was seen sporting a grey tee with denim three-fourth jeans and black shoes. Not to miss his white socks and red lipstick.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

