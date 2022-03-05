Shah Rukh Khan keeps it casual and comfy as he heads to Spain to shoot for ‘Pathaan’; PICS

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. He has named several super hit movies including Om Shanti Om, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, and others in his kitty. A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans with a teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and his well-wishers wait for even his one glimpse. Just a while back, the paparazzi clicked Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport as he headed to Spain to shoot for his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

In the photos, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wearing a black outfit. He carried a blue jacket to complete his look. SRK also donned a headscarf and sunglasses to make his basic look, more stylish. He also followed COVID-19 protocols and wore a black mouth mask. However, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor did not stop by to pose for the cameras.

Meanwhile, actor and producer Sohail Khan was also seen at the airport. He opted for a white t-shirt with track pants and looked uber cool.

A few days back the star cast had announced the release date of Pathaan. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." In the video, John and Deepika can be seen introducing Pathaan and explaining how no one knows how he got the name. In the end, Shah Rukh is heard introducing himself and asking everyone to wait just a little longer to meet him. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

