Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome in black overcoat and shades as he gets clicked at the airport; PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. With a career spanning over 3 decades, the superstar has made a mark for herself in the industry. He has worked in super hit movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Om Shanti Om, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Name is Khan and others. Also known as King Khan, SRK enjoys a massive fan following. His fans wait for his photos to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while back, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan's airport look

For his airport look, the DDLJ actor kept it comfy and casual. He donned a plain t-shirt with blue denim pants. He completed his look with a black overcoat, mouth mask, sunglasses, and shoes. Undoubtedly, the Om Shanti Om actor looked handsome as he got spotted by the paparazzi. However, his destination has not been revealed yet.

Check Shah Rukh Khan's photos here:

In other news, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, King Khan greeted his fans, stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat along with his little munchkin AbRam Khan. The actor stood on the balcony of his house and was seen waving and throwing flying kisses at his crazy fans. The photos of the actor made rounds on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor has three projects in his pipeline. He will star next in Pathaan alongside features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Next, SRK also has Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This will mark the actor’s very first collaboration with the 3 Idiots director and will also feature Taapsee Pannu as the female lead, which is slated to release on 22 December 2023. He will also star in Jawan with Atlee co-starring Nayanthara.

