Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan arrive at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's post-wedding bash; PICS

After dating for five years, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a low-key wedding in the presence of their friends and family members on April 14. They hosted pre-wedding festivities on April 13. And now, it seems the two are hosting a post-wedding party for their family members along with several colleagues from Bollywood industry. Just a few moments back, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan were seen arriving at the newlyweds’ residence.

In the photographs, Shaheen Bhatt shinned in a white outfit with sequins, while ‘nayi dulhan ki mummy’ Soni Razdan was seen donning a black with sparkly embellishments. She carried a silver bag along with her. The paparazzi standing outside Alia-Ranbir’s residence clicked the mother-daughter duo as soon as they reached. Meanwhile, photographs from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding continue to make their way online. Just a while back, Pooja Bhatt shared a royal family photo where Bhatts can be seen smiling with the newlyweds. While sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “Clan.” As soon as she shared the photo, fans rushed to her social media account to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, “Nice Parivaar.” Another user commented, “May this clan keep smiling always.”

Take a look:

After a long wait, Alia finally confirmed her wedding with Ranbir as she shared photographs of the wedding ceremony online. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” she wrote along with her post.

