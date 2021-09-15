Shahid Kapoor accidentally gives us glimpse of his phone chat screen as he gets papped at a clinic; PHOTOS

Actor is known for his stylish looks and every time he steps out in the city, the actor manages to make heads turn. Now, on Wednesday, Shahid returned to Mumbai after spending time with Mira Rajput and was later spotted in the city at a clinic. As the Kabir Singh actor stepped out in Mumbai, he kept up his style and looked dapper in a comfy look. However, as paps caught up with him, Shahid accidentally gave them a glimpse of his phone chat while getting clicked.

Shahid was stepping out of the clinic when the paparazzi spotted him. The Jersey actor obliged them by posing for them from a distance. While posing, he waved to the photographers and accidentally showed off his phone chat screen. While the screen was too blurry to be seen, Shahid did accidentally give fans a sneak peek of his phone screen. The actor is seen clad in baggy army green pants with a white ganji. He layered it up with a checkered black and white shirt and rounded off his comfy look with cushion slides.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, Shahid's airport look also grabbed everyone's attention. The dapper star opted for an all black look for his travel time and managed to nail it like a boss. Previously, Shahid was spending time with Mira and he had joined her on her birthday. The two spent time together in the hills and the star's wife shared photos on social media with fans.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film starring Nani. The film is all set to release on Diwali 2021. Besides this, Shahid also has Raj & DK's web series with Raashi Khanna.

