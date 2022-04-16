Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput enter into the weekend with style as they step out for dinner date; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored couples in the entertainment industry. They tied the knot in the year 2015 and are a wonderful example of a match made in heaven. Since their wedding, the two have never missed an opportunity to share a glimpse of their married lives with their followers. The couple also has two kids together- Zain and Misha. It is a treat for their fans whenever they step out of their house.

Just a few hours ago, the paparazzi clicked Shahid and Mira outside a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. They never fail to impress their fans with their fashion quotient. They looked so adorable and gorgeous together. In the photos, Shahid can be seen wearing a blue outfit. On the other hand, Mira opted for a cute white summer dress. They also acknowledged the paparazzi and posed for the cameras.

See Shahid and Mira’s photos here:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Jersey. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. The movie was about to release on April 14 but got pushed a week ahead. Now, it will hit theatres on April 22. To note, this is the second time, Shahid starrer Jersey got postponed. Earlier, it was slated to release in December last year but due to COVID pandemic, it got postponed. In addition to this, the actor has been on a promotional spree for a couple of weeks now and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film along with Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput look picture-perfect as they step out for a mid-week date; PICS