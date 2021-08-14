Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput kick off the weekend in style as they make a dash at the airport: PHOTOS

and Mira Rajput are one stylish couple from Bollywood who never fail to make heads turn when they step out. It looks like Saturday began on a travel note for this stylish duo as Shahid and Mira were snapped at the airport this morning. And, keeping up with their style quotient, Shahid and Mira didn't disappoint at all. Not only did they keep their airport looks stylish, but also followed COVID 19 protocol strictly amid the ongoing pandemic.

In the photos, Shahid and Mira can be seen walking side by side towards the airport gate. The two stopped for security checks by the airport personnel. The couple showed their IDs and then headed inside. We can see Shahid donning a white tee with black knee-length denim shorts. With it, he teamed up white sneakers and a black leather backpack. He also is seen opting for a face mask, a shield for protection from COVID 19. On the other hand, Mira is seen keeping it chic in a light coloured crochet top with white sweatpants and sneakers.

Take a look:

Recently, the couple was in news for their adorable PDA on social media. Mira turned model for Shahid and he managed to click some lovely photos of her. The star wife was quick to post them and appreciate her husband on social media. The cute banter won the hearts of their fans.

Over the past few weeks, Shahid and Mira have been frequenting their under-construction house in Mumbai and often have shared glimpses from their new abode. The new abode is sea-link facing and Shahid and Mira are waiting to move into that place. On the work front, Shahid has been shooting for Raj and DK's web series with Raashi Khanna in the city. He also has Jersey lined up for Diwali release this year.

