Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput make a stylish entry at Ritesh Sidhwani’s welcome party for Russo brothers; PICS

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani organised a star-studded welcome party for Russo Brothers- Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo on July 22. They visited India for the premiere of The Gray Man. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush in lead roles. Several celebrities like Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Kiran Rao were spotted at the party. Meanwhile, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput made a stylish entry at the party.

Shahid and Mira looked super stylish as they made an entry, walking hand in hand. The Kabir Singh actor wore a grey shirt with blue denim. While, on the other hand, his lady love Mira made a striking appearance in a black top with net detailing and matching pants. They both looked beautiful together.

Check Shahid and Mira's photos here:

Talking about Dhanush's role in the film The Gray Man, he has been introduced as Avik San, a top assassin in the film and his action sequences have already floored international critics. Dhanush will be seen alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, and Wagner Moura in the film. This action drama is based on a book series by Mark Greaney and got released on the streaming giant Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's professional career, will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action entertainer. Talking about it, Shahid told PTI, “Ali’s film is ready. It is a kind of action that I have not done before. It is new for me and him. It is an edgy action, not like the typical one, it has a quirk to it”. He will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and Dk’s next.

