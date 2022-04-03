Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shell out couple goals as they get spotted holding hands; PICS

The paparazzi spotted quite a few Bollywood celebrities on Sunday as they stepped out in the city. While some were seen fulfilling their work commitments, others were spotted spending quality time with their family. Just a moment back, the paps clicked Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput in Mumbai. The Udta Punjab actor looked absolutely suave as he was clicked in his casual best. The actor opted for the perfect balance of comfort and style as he donned a black t-shirt with similar shorts. He teamed his entire attire with high ankle shoes. The actor was accompanied by her wife Mira.

In the photographs, Mira looked alluring in a red dress with frills on it. She styled her hair in a high ponytail and kept her makeup on point. Mira also carried a stunning handbag with her. She sealed her entire look with gladiator sandals. Needless to say, she aced her fashionable attire with perfection. Mira and Shahid gave serious couple goals as they were spotted holding hands in the city. They were kind enough to pause and pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to be seen in Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. In the film, Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Jersey also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The film is slated to release theatrically on the 14th of April. Apart from Jersey, Shahid also has a web series helmed by Raj and DK in the pipeline.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor says he married 'mobile lover' Mira Kapoor in new reel while pulling her leg; Watch