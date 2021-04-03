Shahid Kapoor does achromatic athleisure right as he styles it up with a leather backpack at airport; PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor was snapped at the airport as he headed out of the city. Amid the rising cases, Shahid followed proper COVID 19 precautions with a mask, a face shield with his stylish airport look.

Among the stylish superstars in Bollywood, always manages to experiment with his looks and succeeds in most of them. Speaking of this, on Saturday, the Kabir Singh actor made a stylish entry at the airport as he jetted out of the city and his achromatic athleisure immediately grabbed the eyeballs of all fans. Shahid had been spending time at home with Mira Rajput and kids and his recent Holi post kicked off a mush fest on social media.

Now, as he jetted out of Mumbai, Shahid was snapped at the airport in a trendy look. He was seen clad in a black and white tee with a white jacket and a matching pair of knee-length shorts. With it, the Kabir Singh actor followed all COVID 19 precautions and was seen sporting a black mask matching his look with a face shield and a black cap. The handsome star added a cool leather backpack and chunky kicks to complete his stylish airport look for the day.

A few days back, when Shahid returned to Mumbai, his triple-layered COVID 19 protection look had left netizens confused. The actor was in no mood to take any risks in the wake of the rising cases and his photos from the airport went viral on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a remake of Nani starrer Telugu film, Jersey. Shahid's film is also directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original. It is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. It is slated to hit the screens on November 5, 2021. Besides this, Shahid is also working with Raj & DK on a web show that also stars Raashi Khanna.

