Shahid Kapoor exudes bohemian charm in baggy pants as he gets spotted in the city; PICS

Bollywood hunk, Shahid Kapoor is all over the headlines as fans are eagerly waiting to witness the actor’s performance in his upcoming film Jersey. Shahid has gained a massive following owing to his exciting characters and film selections like 'Haider,' 'Udta Punjab,' and 'Kabir Singh’ and more, over the years. Despite being busy with work commitments, Shahid is quite active on social media. The talented actor keeps his fans delighted on social media by frequently sharing amusing and candid images of himself. Shahid’s Instagram was recently filled with pictures from his sister’s Sanah Kapur’s wedding.

Recently, Shahid was spotted in the city in a perfect bohemian attire featuring baggy pants. Shahid donned a black t-shirt and the same colour baggy pants with a brown shirt on top and stole his fans' and paps’ hearts. Needless to say, the actor looked quite cool and effortlessly handsome. The actor was seen at Siddharth Roy Kapur’s office. He was kind enough to stop and pose for the shutterbugs.

Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his social media handle and penned a heartwarming wish for his newly-wed ‘baby sister’ Sanah Kapur. Sharing a picture from the wedding album, Shahid wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always…”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid will be soon seen in Gowtham Tinnanuri’s Jersey, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur.

