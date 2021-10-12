Shahid Kapoor holds a sleeping Zain, Mira Rajput walks hand in hand with Misha at the airport; WATCH

On Tuesday afternoon, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput fans were in for a treat as the couple exited the Mumbai airport with kids Misha and Zain. In a rare appearance with their children, Shahid and Mira ensured that Misha and Zain were masked up amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Shahid was seen holding onto little Zain, who was sleeping on his dad's shoulder. On the other hand, Mira was seen walking hand in hand with daughter Misha towards their car at the airport.

In the photos, Mira is seen opting for a casual look in a white and pink top with black jeans and sneakers. She is also seen sporting a grey mask. On the other hand, Shahid is seen opting for a grey sweatshirt with blue pants and sneakers. He is seen sporting a grey mask and a cool pair of sunglasses as he returns to the city. Misha is seen walking with her mother in pink tights, matching tee and denim jacket. She is seen wearing a pink mask and a face shield.

Take a look:

Earlier during the day, Mira shared a fun video on her Instagram handle and left fans in awe of her pretty look. Previously, she shared a stylish photo as she hopped onto three different trends in one go. However, the cutest post that Mira made this week featured Zain and netizens could not stop gushing over the two. Interestingly, the photo had a connection with Shahid as well.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film featuring Nani. Jersey is all set to release on December 31, 2021. Besides this, Shahid will also be seen in a web series with Raj & DK. The series also stars Raashi Khanna.

