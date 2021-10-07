Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in black and white as he makes a stylish entry at the airport; PHOTOS

Actor Shahid Kapoor has a sense of style that has always managed to impress his fans and well, keeping up with it, the handsome star made a dashing entry at the airport on Thursday morning. The Jersey star has been in the headlines recently after his wife Mira Rajput shared an unseen photo of both of them talking in their under-construction new house in the city. Amid this, Shahid was seen making his way out of the city this morning.

As Shahid got out of his car, the paparazzi caught up with him. In the photos, Shahid is seen clad in a white tee with matching jeans. He layered up the look with a black denim jacket and added a pair of cool black sneakers. Shahid rounded off his look with a cool pair of sunglasses and a bag. The handsome star also kept up his mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and kept his distance from the paps at the airport.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh. Recently, in an Ask Me session on Twitter, Shahid seemed to have left netizens surprised when he picked his character from Kabir Singh over Jab We Met's role. Many netizens were left upset over it.

He will be seen next in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film and will be releasing on December 31, 2021. Besides this, Shahid also is shooting for Raj & DK's web series with Raashi Khanna. Reportedly, Shahid is also set to begin his film with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

