Shahid Kapoor looks dapper, Mrunal Thakur nails chic OOTD with a pop of colour for Jersey promotion; PHOTOS

Over the past few weeks, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have been going all out to promote Jersey. The lead pair of the upcoming film have been going all out to spread the word of Jersey. Speaking of this, on Friday, Shahid and Mrunal stepped out for an event related to their film and managed to leave everyone in awe of their stylish looks. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer in the film and Mrunal will be seen as his wife. The duo has been nailing their promotional looks and today, they managed to do it again.

In the photos, Shahid is seen clad in a striking look for the day. He is seen sporting a grey jacket over a white shirt and blue jeans. The handsome star teamed it up with a cool pair of spectacles and shoes. Shahid's hair was styled perfectly for an edgy look. On the other hand, Mrunal opted for a chic white look in a top and matching pants. However, she added a pop of colour with a vibrant orange jacket. Mrunal's hair was neatly pulled back in a bun and makeup was kept glam to go with the look.

Take a look:

Talking about Jersey, Shahid and Mrunal will be seen in the lead. Pankaj Kapur will be seen playing the role of Shahid's coach in the film. It is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. It is all set to release on December 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Shahid spoke about his role in Jersey along with chatting about his upcoming film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Shahid will be seen in an adaptation of the French Film Nuit Blanche with director Ali and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shahid said he will do something more 'edgy and quirky' with it. He also praised Ali and his passion for filmmaking.

