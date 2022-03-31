Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur look edgy for Jersey promotion, Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria glam up for Heropanti 2

Thursday was quite a busy day for our Bollywood stars as many have kicked off promotions for their upcoming films. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have been making it to the headlines as they have once again begun promoting Jersey. A couple of times, the duo has been snapped by the paparazzi amid the promotions and on Thursday, once again, the stylish duo made heads turn with their trendy looks. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria also stepped out for Heropanti 2 promotions on a dance reality show.

Shahid-Mrunal promote Jersey

As Shahid and Mrunal headed out, the paps caught up with them. The duo was seen putting forth their best looks for promotions of their upcoming film. Mrunal was clad in a trendy look that comprised of a white shirt with a matching jacket and pants with colourful patchwork on them. She teamed it up with cool sunglasses. On the other hand, Shahid was snapped in a black shirt with pants and a brown blazer. The handsome star added sunglasses to round off his edgy look. Talking about Jersey, the film is all set to release on April 14, 2022, in theatres.

Tiger-Tara slay in hues of black and red for Heropanti 2

Another film that is set to release next month is Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria also have been busy promoting the film and on Thursday, they were snapped on the sets of a kids' dance reality show. While Tara opted for a red saree with her hair tied up in a stylish bun and dangling earrings, Tiger kept it classy in an all-black look. The handsome star rounded off his look with cool sunglasses. Heropanti is all set to release on Eid 2022. It will clash with Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

