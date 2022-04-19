Shahid Kapoor poses with college students, gives autographs during Jersey promotion; PICS

Shahid Kapoor, who last appeared in Kabir Singh in 2019, is all set to woo his fans with yet another film. The actor is now gearing up for his next big release Jersey. The film will hit the cinema halls on April 22nd. Apart from him, the film also features Mrunal Thakur. Ahead of the film's release, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to promote it. Speaking of which, today, Shahid Kapoor visited NM College’s UMANG festival and promoted the sports drama.

Shahid Kapoor, who is also known for his dapper style, was seen experimenting with his looks. He was seen dressed in a fancy printed shirt featuring Tigers on it. The actor paired it with his black trousers and donned formal shoes. Shahid Kapoor once again won the hearts of his fans with his unique fashion sense. Not only this but the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor was seen posing with the college students as he promoted his upcoming venture with Mrunal. The actor also gave autographs to several students waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

Take a look:

Earlier, Jersey was supposed to release on April 14, the same day as KGF: Chapter 2 however, the film got postponed for a few more days. Jersey is produced by Allu Entertainment and Brat Films. Jersey is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original film starring Nani. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role.

