Shahid Kapoor thanks his fans for their love as he jets off to resume Jersey shoot post lip injury; See PHOTOS

Shahid Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The Jersey star headed to resume shooting post his lip injury and also posted a thank you note for all his fans on social media. Check it out.

A week back, fans of were left surprised when the actor sustained an injury on the sets of his next film, Jersey. Post the same, Shahid had returned to Mumbai with wife Mira Rajput and had a mask covering his lips as he had stitches on the same after a ball hit him during the shooting in Chandigarh. Since the news broke, fans of the Kabir Singh actor had been penning wishes for his speedy recovery. Now, Shahid is hail and hearty and decided to resume shooting.

On Tuesday, Shahid was snapped at the Mumbai airport while he was heading to Chandigarh to shoot for Jersey. In the photos, the Jersey star looked perfectly fine and handsome as he opted for a cool look. Shahid is seen sporting a black tee with a grey and blue jacket with track pants in the photos. Along with this, the Jersey star can be seen teaming it up with white sneakers and cool aviator sunglasses. With a smile on his face, Shahid bid adieu to Mumbai and headed to work.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor gets injured on the sets of Jersey)

However, Shahid even shared a selfie on his Instagram handle and posted a thank you note for all his fans. Shahid wrote, “Thank you for all your lovely wishes. The torn lip is still a bit raw but doesn’t show much now. So back on set. Boom!!”

Check it out:

In Jersey, Shahid will be seen playing a cricketer who gets involved in the politics of the board and doesn’t make the cut in the Indian Cricket team. The film is a remake of Telugu film starring Nani. It will also star Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid in the film. The shoot is going on in Chandigarh. Directed by Gowtham Tinannuri, Jersey is produced by Allu Aravind and Dil Raju. It is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Read More