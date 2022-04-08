Shanaya Kapoor gets spotted in casual avatar; Sidharth Malhotra steps out in black; PHOTOS

The paparazzi had a busy day as several actors were snapped in and around the city. While the Mumbai airport witnessed heavy celeb moment, the paps also clicked many actors in the city. One such celebrity snapped in the city was Shanaya Kapoor. The gorgeous diva never fails to make her fans go gaga over her fashion game whenever she steps out of her house. Although Shanaya has not made her Bollywood debut yet, she has already bagged a massive following. Today, the star kid was seen in Juhu.

In the photographs, Shanaya was clad in a black sweatshirt which she teamed up with purple leggings. She kept her hair loose and wore slip-on to seal her look. Shanaya’s casual avatar was a mixture of comfort and style. Meanwhile, the paparazzi also spotted Sidharth Malhotra in the city. The actor has carved a niche in the film industry and continues to impress fans with his movies. Today, the actor was clicked in Bandra. He was seen donning a black outfit. Sidharth kept his face mask on amid the COVID scare.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Shershaah which turned out to be a big hit on OTT. He has an action thriller titled Yodha in the pipeline as well as Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from that, Sidharth also has Mission Majnu. Whereas Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

