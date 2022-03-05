Shanaya Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor make stylish appearance as they step out for dinner date; Nysa Devgn joins

Cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share a sweet and unbreakable bond. They often share pictures on social media to express their love. Even ahead of their big Bollywood debuts, they have managed to win everyone’s hearts and enjoy a huge fan following on social media. And, their fans also wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain. Just a while back, Shanaya and Khushi stepped out for a dinner date and turned heads, all thanks to their stylish appearances. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn also joined them.

They were spotted outside a restaurant in Khar. In the photos, Shanaya looked gorgeous in a black co-ord set. Her long tresses and natural makeup was looking perfect for a girls’ night out. Khushi was seen wearing white top and brown pants. Meanwhile, Nysa made heads turn in her hot avatar. She wore a black outfit and to complete her look, she carried a white jacket with it. It was a treat for their fans to watch all three of them together in a frame.

Take a look:

Speaking about Shanaya Kapoor’s professional career, she will soon make her debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. The movie also stars newcomers Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada and is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

A few days ago, Karan Johar had shared the poster of Lakshya looking all dashing in the first poster of Bedhadak. Sharing his first look KJo wrote, “Looks that will melt your heart just as easily as his smile will. Presenting @itslakshya as Karan in #Bedhadak. Directed by the maestro of emotions, Shashank Khaitan!” Then he introduced Shanaya Kapoor and wrote, “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!” Then, in the third poster, he had introduced Gurfateh Pirzada.

