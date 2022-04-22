Shanaya Kapoor looks equal parts gorgeous and comfy as she gets spotted in the city; PICS

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most well-known star kids. She is all set to make her debut in Bedhadak backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. But Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is already a part of the limelight before her first film hits the cinemas. She is popular on social media, where she has a huge following. Shanaya, who is quite active on Instagram, often treats her followers to glimpses of her life, while they keep coming back for more. Moreover, whenever she steps out, she makes it a point to turn heads with her exquisite fashion sense and make headlines. On Thursday, she was spotted at Olive Bar in Bandra, Mumbai and of course, she looked stunning.

The upcoming movie star looked super pretty in her laid-back outfit. She was sporting a pastel-blue cropped tank top and paired it with light blue mom jeans. Oh and not to forget her stylish kicks that completed the entire look. She left her pin straight hair open which matched the whole chill vibe of the attire. Her cute smile was also super endearing.

Take a look at the pics:

Coming back to her movie, in Shashank Khaitan's directorial Bedhadak, Shanaya Kapoor will star with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media space earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as Shanaya as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.

