Shanaya, Sanjay Kapoor & Jahaan give stylish family goals as they celebrate Maheep Kapoor’s birthday; PICS

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor celebrated her 40th birthday on April 29. For those unaware, she was the part of Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Khan. To celebrate her birthday, Maheep went out for a dinner date with hubby Sanjay, and kids Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan.

The paparazzi spotted them outside a restaurant in the city. Shanaya, who is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut, opted for an all-white outfit and looked so gorgeous. She acknowledged the paparazzi and waved at them. Maheep chose a brown dress and Sanjay looked handsome in a white printed shirt and black pants. On the other hand, Jahaan donned his casual best outfit for the outing. The Kapoor family also stopped by and pose for the camera and served stylish family goals.



Earlier, Bollywood celebrities including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and others too penned sweet notes on Instagram to wish Maheep Kapoor on her birthday.

Speaking about the show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the show focuses on the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari, who are star wives of Sanjay Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Chunky Panday, and Samir Soni respectively. The reality TV show was aired on Netflix in the year 2020. The shooting of the second season of the show has finished with the lead cast after the immense success of the first season.

In February, Maheep Kapoor had shared a picture on her Instagram with her co-star and friend Seema Khan and informed her fans that the shooting for Season 2 is complete.

