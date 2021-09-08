Shilpa Shetty brings Ganpati Bappa home with a smile ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi; PHOTOS

It is once again the same time when everyone in the country is gearing up to welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes and speaking of this, actress has kicked off the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actress was snapped in the city on Wednesday as she headed to bring home her Ganpati idol. Amid the celebrations, Shilpa was seen carrying her Ganpati idol to her car and then taking it home with her. The actress, who has had a tumultuous past few months owing to Raj Kundra's arrest row, stepped out to take Ganpati Bappa home in a cheerful way.

In the photos, we can see Shilpa clad in a gorgeous ethnic yellow and pink outfit. She teamed it up with a pair of shades and a mask as she stepped out to bring Lord Ganesha idol home. Like each year, this year too, Shilpa ensured she gears up for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actress is seen surrounded by paparazzi as she carries the idol to her car. The Hungama 2 actress waved to the paps as she posed for them. Later, she placed the idol in the car and with folded hands, took it home.

Amid all the limelight owing to Raj Kundra's case, Shilpa has gone back to her work and is often snapped on the sets of the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress is a judge on the show along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. While she has been returning to normal life after the past few months, she has also been sharing strong messages via her captions on social media.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Hungama 2. The film had her in the lead with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. It is directed by Priyadarshan and it premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

