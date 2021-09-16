Shilpa Shetty goes desi in orange OOTD as she returns to Mumbai following Vaishno Devi visit; PHOTOS

On Thursday evening, actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she arrived back following a visit to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu. The actress had jetted off to Jammu a day back amid her husband Raj Kundra's recent case developments. Now, after seeking blessings at the holy shrine, Shilpa has returned to Mumbai with her friend. She was snapped by the paparazzi with her friend as she walked to her car after arriving at the Mumbai airport.

In the photos, Shilpa is seen clad in an ethnic outfit. The Hungama 2 actress is seen sporting an orange kurta with matching palazzo and a lacy dupatta. Shilpa left her hair open and was seen teaming up her outfit with a pair of Punjabi juttis. Shilpa also is seen carrying a matching tote bag that complimented her orange look. With her look, she added a white mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The actress acknowledged the paps from a distance as she walked with her friend to her vehicle.

Take a look:

Earlier, photos of Shilpa walking and then riding on horseback at Vaishno Devi had gone viral on social media. The actress was in the headlines recently as the Mumbai Police filed a charge sheet against her husband Raj Kundra in the alleged adult films case. Reportedly, Shilpa's statement to the Mumbai Police in her case, as accessed by Indian Express, went viral amid her trip outside the city. In her statement, Shilpa reportedly informed the cops that she was busy with her own work and was not aware of what her husband Raj was up to.

Meanwhile, Shilpa has been keeping busy with her shoots amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings. Recently, she also managed to be in the headlines due to her Ganesh Chaturthi photos with her kids Viaan and Samisha.

Also Read|Shilpa Shetty visits Vaishno Devi to seek blessings amid Raj Kundra's case proceedings; PICS