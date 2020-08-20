Shilpa Shetty Kundra gears up of Ganeshotsav during pandemic as she brings Ganpati home; PHOTOS

As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted taking Lord Ganesha’s idol home for the festival.

The COVID 19 outbreak might have brought life to a halt and we have been introduced to a new normal. And after witnessing a lockdown of three months, life is gradually coming back on track. Amid this, the nation is gearing up for the much awaited Ganeshotsav during the pandemic. Yes! With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the preparations to celebrate the holy festival have begun along with following the necessary precautions to keep the highly transmissible virus at bay.

Recently, Kundra, who has been known for celebration Ganesh Chaturthi with zeal every year at her residence, was spotted welcoming Lord Ganesha. The actress was seen taking home the idol of Lord Ganesha for the festival. In the pics, Shilpa was seen nailing her traditional look as she wore a long magenta coloured kurta which she had paired with a light green coloured palazzo and magenta dupatta. She was also spotted wearing a mask and gloves as she went to take home Lord Ganesha’s idol which was covered with a red dupatta.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s pics as she takes home Lord Ganesha’s idol for Ganeshotsav:

Meanwhile, , who is also gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and is known for welcoming Lord Ganesh every year, has urged her fans to be eco-friendly this year. She shared a video of the aftermath of Ganesh Chaturthi every year where many idols of God are abandoned by the sea thereby polluting the environment as the idols are made of Plaster of Paris.

