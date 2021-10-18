Shilpa Shetty looks like a dream as she flaunts her curves in a ruched dress for an event; PHOTOS

Monday began on a busy note for actress Shilpa Shetty as she was seen making her way for an event in the city. The gorgeous star has been quite busy for the past few weeks with her stint as a judge on a dance reality show and her stylish looks for the same remained the talk of the town. Now, as she stepped out on Monday afternoon for a store opening in the city, Shilpa once again donned her best attire and left everyone swooning over her style.

As Shilpa got out of her car and walked towards the store, the paps caught up with her and clicked her in the frame. In the photos, Shilpa is seen sporting a red ruched dress with matching red heels. She is seen leaving her hair open for the day as she headed for the store launch event. Shilpa opted for subtle makeup for the day with a dark shade of lipstick that matched with her dress. The Hungama 2 actress made heads turn with her red dress as she posed.

Take a look:

Recently, her stint on the finale of Super Dancer Chapter 4 managed to leave the audience in awe. Her stylish look as a mermaid grabbed all the attention and her performance also won hearts. She will now be seen as the judge on India's Got Talent as she announced the new season with a promo a week back.

Meanwhile, Shilpa also was in the headlines recently when she along with Raj Kundra's lawyers issued a statement to warn Sherlyn Chopra of defamation amid the ongoing legal tussle involving the businessman. Raj Kundra was released from prison last month after he made bail in the alleged adult films case.

