Shilpa Shetty ready for weekend with kids Samisha & Viaan at Alibaug sans Raj Kundra; PHOTOS

Actress Shilpa Shetty dotes on her kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha and often her posts prove it. From time to time, Shilpa also heads out in the city to spend quality time with her kids and it looks like, today is one such day. On Saturday afternoon, Shilpa along with her kids Samisha, Viaan and mother Sunanda Shetty was seen heading out for the weekend. While Shilpa and kids were together, businessman Raj Kundra seemed to be missing in action. The Hungama 2 actress was seen making her way out to Alibaug from Gateway Of India with Samisha, Viaan and her mother.

As Shilpa headed to Alibaug for the weekend with her kids and mother, she was snapped by the paparazzi. In the photos, Shilpa is seen getting out of her car and taking care of her kids. She is seen holding onto her baby girl Samisha in her arms while Viaan is seen walking right beside her. Shilpa opted for a breezy blue romper for the day. She accessorised it with a black fanny pack, slip-on footwear and a cool pair of sunglasses. Shilpa left her hair open and looked pretty as she headed out with her kids and mother Sunanda Shetty.

Take a look:

Earlier, on Saturday morning, Shilpa also shared a lovely boomerang video on Instagram as she celebrated the weekend. In the video, Shilpa could be seen dancing in a pretty dress. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Going into the weekend like…"

Take a look:

The Hungama 2 actress recently returned from Goa after a quick work trip. While she was in Goa, Shilpa kept sharing photos on social media and left netizens curious about her project coming up in Goa. The actress had hinted at something coming up soon in one of her posts from Goa trip.

