Shilpa Shetty returns to Mumbai after visiting Himachal Pradesh with Raj Kundra; PHOTOS

After spending a couple of days in Dharamshala and visiting a temple with Raj Kundra in Himachal Pradesh recently, Shilpa Shetty has returned to Mumbai on Thursday. Over the past few days, photos and videos of Shilpa from Dharamshala had been going viral on social media. Recently, photos of Shilpa and Raj Kundra at a temple in Himachal Pradesh also hit the internet and went viral. After the brief visit, the Hungama 2 actress is now back in the city.

Shilpa was snapped by the paparazzi as she walked out of the airport gate alone. The Hungama 2 actress looked lovely in a stylish airport look as she walked towards the car. She maintained her distance from the paps and was also seen wearing a white mask. Shilpa took off her mask briefly for paps and then wore it back again. She is seen sporting a light coloured top with black tights and leather high boots. She teamed it up with a scarf, a matching handbag and cool pair of sunglasses.

Take a look:

The actress greeted the paps warmly before getting in her car and leaving for home. Recently, when photos of Raj and Shilpa surfaced on social media, they left netizens curious. It was Raj Kundra's first public appearance since his bail in the adult films racket case.

Meanwhile, Shilpa had also shared a video on Thursday on social media where she took the Tattad Tattad hook step to another level and revealed that she had been influenced by Ranveer Singh. The video received a lot of love from fans and it went viral in no time. On the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen as the judge of India's Got Talent with Badshah.

